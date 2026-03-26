Tax tips: How to get a faster refund
TAMPA, Fla. - If the IRS owes you money, you want it as fast as possible. However, the IRS rejected nearly 18 million e-filed returns in 2024.
Most of those delays came down to basic, easily avoidable errors that held up taxpayers' money for weeks or months.
Timeline:
Starting in September 2025, the IRS began discontinuing paper refund checks. They are being completely phased out.
If you don't provide direct deposit information on your return, you can expect significant delays in getting your refund.
What you can do:
To avoid a delayed refund (or a potential audit), avoid these three common mistakes:
- Check Social Security Numbers: Missing just one digit for yourself, your spouse, or your dependents will hold up processing.
- Include all W-2s and 1099s: The IRS already has this information on file. If your return doesn't match their records, it will be flagged.
- Verify Bank Information: Double-check your bank routing number and personal account number for direct deposit.
The Source: Data on rejected tax returns comes from the National Taxpayer Advocate’s 2024 report. Information regarding the phase-out of paper checks is based on IRS announcements and recent federal executive orders.