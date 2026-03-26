Tax tips: How to get a faster refund

The Brief Simple, avoidable errors delayed nearly 18 million tax returns last year. Paper refund checks are actively being phased out by the federal government. Double-checking Social Security and bank routing numbers is the easiest way to ensure a fast return.



If the IRS owes you money, you want it as fast as possible. However, the IRS rejected nearly 18 million e-filed returns in 2024.

Most of those delays came down to basic, easily avoidable errors that held up taxpayers' money for weeks or months.

Timeline:

Starting in September 2025, the IRS began discontinuing paper refund checks. They are being completely phased out.

If you don't provide direct deposit information on your return, you can expect significant delays in getting your refund.

What you can do:

To avoid a delayed refund (or a potential audit), avoid these three common mistakes:

Check Social Security Numbers: Missing just one digit for yourself, your spouse, or your dependents will hold up processing.

Include all W-2s and 1099s: The IRS already has this information on file. If your return doesn't match their records, it will be flagged.

Verify Bank Information: Double-check your bank routing number and personal account number for direct deposit.