TECO customers set energy record as heat index soars past 100 degrees

Tampa Electric customers set a new record on Tuesday.

According to TECO, more electricity was being used at 5 p.m. than at any other point in the company’s history.

TECO says electricity use was at 4,640 megawatts, which surpassed the previous hourly record of 4,514 megawatts that was set on August 18, 2021.

Temperatures across the Bay Area hit 96 degrees on Tuesday with a heat index of 110 degrees, which tied the temperature record set on that day in 1987, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Tampa DJ Scott Tavlin collapses on Courtney Campbell Causeway during 10-mile run: ‘It felt like I was cooking'

TECO says it will not disconnect any customers for unpaid bills through at least August 20 due to the extreme heat.

To save energy TECO recommends