Teen boy in custody, 9-year-old girl stable shooting on Robles Park basketball court

A 9-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the back on a basketball court in Robles Park Tuesday.

The Tampa Police Department said it happened at the courts near E Lake Avenue and N Avon Ave. around 7 p.m.

Witnesses said two teen boys were arguing on the courts. One of them went back to their residence, got a gun, and returned to the court to shoot at the other.

Instead, the gunfire hit a little girl, who was in the hospital and said to be stable Wednesday afternoon.

The 15-year-old shooting suspect was taken into custody. TPD's Les Richardson said it would be up to the Hillsborough County State Attorney whether the boy would be charged as an adult.

Richardson said the boy's parents were surprised and shocked, and that they were cooperating with the investigation. Police were not able to say where the boy got the gun.

The suspect did not have a record with law enforcement, Richardson said.