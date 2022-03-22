9-year-old shot after argument between teen boys on basketball court in Robles Park, TPD says

article

The Tampa Police Department said a fight between teen boys ended in the shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Robles Park Tuesday.

The girl was hospitalized and listed as stable Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m.

Witnesses told officers teenage boys were arguing near the courts. One of them appeared to have gone home and then returned with a gun, firing it toward the basketball court.

The girl was hit by a bullet in the lower back.

FOX 13 News crews on the scene said police were focused on two separate areas, one at the basketball court near E Lake Avenue and N Avon Ave.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody, TPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.