9-year-old shot after argument between teen boys on basketball court in Robles Park, TPD says
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department said a fight between teen boys ended in the shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Robles Park Tuesday.
The girl was hospitalized and listed as stable Tuesday night.
Police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m.
Witnesses told officers teenage boys were arguing near the courts. One of them appeared to have gone home and then returned with a gun, firing it toward the basketball court.
The girl was hit by a bullet in the lower back.
FOX 13 News crews on the scene said police were focused on two separate areas, one at the basketball court near E Lake Avenue and N Avon Ave.
The alleged shooter was taken into custody, TPD said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.