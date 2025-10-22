Teen driver strikes Dunedin High School classmate riding bike: PCSO

The Brief A Dunedin High School student suffered life-threatening injuries after deputies say he was hit by a teen driver on Wednesday morning. It happened at New York Avenue approaching Main Street around 7:15 a.m. Both teens are students at Dunedin High School.



A Dunedin High School student is fighting for his life after deputies say he was riding his bike when he was struck by a car driven by another student.

What we know:

According to investigators, a 15-year-old was riding his bicycle north on New York Avenue approaching Main Street around 7:15 a.m.

At the same time, a 16-year-old was traveling east on Main Street in a 2024 Hyundai Elantra.

At the stop sign at New York Avenue and Main Street, deputies say the bicyclist traveled into the Elantra’s path and was hit by the vehicle.

Investigators said the bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the teen driver was not injured and was cooperative with investigators.

Both teens are students at Dunedin High School.

Investigators do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

What's next:

The crash is under investigation.