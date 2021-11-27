Teen gunned down near Lee Davis Community Center dies

A 13-year-old who was shot near the Lee Davis Community Center at 22nd and 26th Ave. on Tuesday has died, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers found the teen while responding to multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Tampa police have not identified any suspects in the shooting and said they are relying on tips from the public.

"We just really ask the community to come together and to help move the investigation forward," said Tampa police spokesperson Sandra Bentil.

Police won't say what may have led up to the shooting but people in the area said that street corner is a spot where teens are often seen riding scooters. Employees in the nearby shopping plaza said it's turned into a nuisance and fights have occasionally broken out.

As police continue the investigation, they urge anyone who was in the area to tell investigators what they know.

Anyone who would like to report a tip and remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 1-800 873-8477.

