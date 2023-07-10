Teen homicide victim died in shootout at Manatee County mobile home park, deputies say

Manatee County deputies say they now know the identity of a teenager found dead inside a mobile home park on Sunday morning.

Detectives say 18-year-old Nicholas Dickinson died from ‘homicidal violence’ inside his home at the Pic Town Mobile Home Park around 9:30 a.m.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Dickinson was shot once in the side of his chest during what appears to have been a shoot-out with another suspect or suspects at his home.

Manatee County deputy investigating after a teen was found dead from homicidal violence inside a mobile home park in Manatee County.

Detectives say no suspects have been named and nobody has been arrested.

Deputies say they believe Dickinson knew the other person or persons involved in the shooting and may have been expecting them to show up at his home.

According to MCSO, this was not a random shooting, but the motive is still unknown.

The shooting is under investigation.