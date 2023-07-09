Teenager found dead in mobile home from "homicidal violence," detectives say

An 18-year-old was found dead inside his home at the Pic Town Mobile Home Park in Bradenton on Sunday.

Detectives say that they were called to the scene at 9:30 and found evidence that the victim died from what appears to be homicidal violence.

This is an isolated incident, according to authorities.

More information will be released as it becomes available.



