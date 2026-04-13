Seffner teen killed in head-on crash identified as Armwood High School student

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Hillsborough County Public Schools says students at Armwood High School will have additional support on Monday after a 17-year-old student was killed in a crash on Saturday night.

The backstory:

According to FHP, a Nissan Versa driven by a 40-year-old Mulberry man was traveling eastbound on State Road 574. A Volkswagen Passat driven by 17-year-old Elijah Battiste was traveling westbound.

When the cars were near Chastain Road, the 40-year-old collided nearly head-on with Battiste’s Volkswagen. After the impact, FHP said both vehicles came to a stop in the roadway where the Volkswagen was hit by another vehicle, a Ford F-150.

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Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

After the crash, the driver of the Ford fled on foot and remains at large, according to troopers.

Both drivers in the initial crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The Battiste later died from his injuries.

It is unclear why the driver of the Nissan drove into the opposing lane.

What's next:

FHP is still searching for the third driver.

FHP is asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the Ford driver to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.