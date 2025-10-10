Teenager accused of stealing donations from bird sanctuary, his father returns the money to nonprofit

The Brief A teenager was arrested and charged with stealing donations meant to support efforts to save wild birds. Surveillance pictures posted on social media led police to the suspect. Steven Lee Rege remains in jail under $26,000 bond.



A St. Petersburg teenager has been arrested and charged with felony burglary after police say he broke into donation boxes and stole $190 from the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.

Police say tips from a social media post by the staff of the facility led them to 19-year-old Steven Lee Rege.

Rege's father gave the stolen money back to the nonprofit.

The backstory:

The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, located on Gulf Boulevard in Indian Shores, was frustrated after someone stole money and destroyed their donation boxes in the early morning hours last weekend.

The donations were to help the nonprofit continue its recovery efforts from last year’s hurricanes.

They took to social media and posted surveillance photos of the suspect in the act.

Why you should care:

The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary cares for approximately 3,500 injured birds every year and receives no government funding of any kind.

It relies on donations from people like you to continue to rescue, rehabilitate and release sick and injured wild birds.

What's next:

Steven Lee Rege remains in the Pinellas County Jail under $26,000 bond.

He is due to appear in court next week.