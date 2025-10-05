Temak House blends Japanese sushi with Brazilian flavors

The Brief It's a blend of Japanese and Brazilian flavors in one location. This restaurant blends sushi flavors from traditional tempura to spicy Carioca. Customers can experience a family-friendly environment complete with the fusion of flavors.



The idea began in Brazil as the founders brought their love of Japanese sushi with Brazilian spices and culture.

The original Temak House opened in Deerfield Beach and now, they've opened one here in Tampa.

What they're saying:

"Temak House is a fusion of Japanese and Brazilian flavors," said Ethel Soares, the owner of the Tampa location.

Temak House dishes

"In Brazil we love sushi, but we decided to mix the flavors," she said of their menu, "(We) make it special with our spices and everything. Everyone loving it!"

Visitors can order traditional sushi rolls from the menu with selections like Red Dragon and Joy Tempura, or, they can experience the street food flavors of the Carioca offerings.

Those varieties pair salmon and crab with the Brazilian spices known in Rio de Janeiro.

While their sushi menu and options are expansive, they also offer traditional plated meals such as grilled salmon, seafood Tepan and even sesame seed wings.

"When people come here, we want them to experience unforgettable flavors, a sophistication and a very welcome place," said Soares.

What's next:

To learn more about the Temak House and see their menu, click here.