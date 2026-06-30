Tesla crashes into porch of North Tampa home; TECO responds to downed power line: Police

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The Brief A Tesla crashed into the front porch of a home in the North Tampa area Tuesday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Emergency responders confirmed the home was occupied at the time of the collision, but no injuries were reported. TECO crews were dispatched to repair a downed utility wire knocked down during the vehicle wreck.



A Tesla crashed into the front porch of a home in the North Tampa area Tuesday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers are investigating whether speed played a role in the wreck.

Tesla crashes into North Tampa home

What we know:

According to police at the scene, the crash happened in the 9400 block of North 13th Street.

Investigators said the home was occupied at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

TECO crews responded to the scene due to a downed utility wire caused by the crash.

Downed utility wire repairs

What we don't know:

Utility officials have not yet confirmed how long line repairs are expected to take in the surrounding neighborhood.

Police investigating cause of crash

What's next:

Tampa police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash. Investigators are working to determine whether speed was a contributing factor.

No additional information has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.