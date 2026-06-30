Tesla crashes into porch of North Tampa home; TECO responds to downed power line: Police
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tesla crashed into the front porch of a home in the North Tampa area Tuesday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers are investigating whether speed played a role in the wreck.
Tesla crashes into North Tampa home
What we know:
According to police at the scene, the crash happened in the 9400 block of North 13th Street.
Investigators said the home was occupied at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.
TECO crews responded to the scene due to a downed utility wire caused by the crash.
Downed utility wire repairs
What we don't know:
Utility officials have not yet confirmed how long line repairs are expected to take in the surrounding neighborhood.
Police investigating cause of crash
What's next:
Tampa police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash. Investigators are working to determine whether speed was a contributing factor.
No additional information has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department at the scene of the crash.