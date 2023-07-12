TFR: 1 killed in Tampa house fire

article

A fatal house fire in Tampa is under investigation.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, firefighters were called to the 10000 block of N. Dixon Ave at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a house fire.

Crews arriving on scene discovered flames and heavy smoke shooting out of a single-story home.

Firefighters say they found one person inside the house, who was not able to escape the fire and died from their injuries.

Investigators from Tampa Fire Rescue, the State Fire Marshal's Office, and Tampa Police Dept. are investigating the fire's cause.

No other injuries were reported.