Citrus County multi-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, driver runs from scene: FHP
PINE RIDGE, Fla. - A hit-and-run crash involving five vehicles on U.S. 41 in Pine Ridge left one person dead and several others injured Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Troopers say the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Friday.
A GMC pickup truck was traveling southbound, approaching traffic that was stopped for a red light at North Lecanto Highway, according to the FHP report.
FHP says the truck did not stop and hit a Jeep SUV, which was then pushed forward, causing a chain-reaction crash involving three other vehicles near the intersection of East Victoria Lane.
A passenger in the SUV, a 74-year-old woman from Crystal River, was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.
Several others suffered minor injuries in the other vehicles, including a 38-year-old woman from Inverness, a 61-year-old woman from Kansas City, KS, and a 54-year-old woman from Lecanto, according to the report.
Troopers say a 26-year-old Brooksville man and a 69-year-old woman from Inverness were also involved in the crash but not injured.
Dig deeper:
FHP says the pickup truck driver ran from the scene after the crash.
Troopers are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact FHP by dialing *FHP (*347).
What we don't know:
Troopers did not say if the suspect has been located at this time.
