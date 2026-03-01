Citrus County multi-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, driver runs from scene: FHP

article

The Brief A hit-and-run on U.S. 41 in Pine Ridge Friday evening caused a five-vehicle crash, killing a 74-year-old Crystal River woman and injuring several others, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened when a GMC pickup traveling southbound failed to stop at a red light and hit a Jeep SUV, triggering a chain-reaction collision. The pickup driver fled the scene on foot, and troopers are investigating, asking anyone with information to call *FHP (*347).



What we know:

Troopers say the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Friday.

A GMC pickup truck was traveling southbound, approaching traffic that was stopped for a red light at North Lecanto Highway, according to the FHP report.

FHP says the truck did not stop and hit a Jeep SUV, which was then pushed forward, causing a chain-reaction crash involving three other vehicles near the intersection of East Victoria Lane.

A passenger in the SUV, a 74-year-old woman from Crystal River, was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

Several others suffered minor injuries in the other vehicles, including a 38-year-old woman from Inverness, a 61-year-old woman from Kansas City, KS, and a 54-year-old woman from Lecanto, according to the report.

Troopers say a 26-year-old Brooksville man and a 69-year-old woman from Inverness were also involved in the crash but not injured.

Dig deeper:

FHP says the pickup truck driver ran from the scene after the crash.

Troopers are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact FHP by dialing *FHP (*347).

What we don't know:

Troopers did not say if the suspect has been located at this time.