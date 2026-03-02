Grey Bull Rescue founder in the Middle East helping to facilitate evacuations

The Brief A Tampa-based nonprofit is helping evacuate Americans from the Middle East, following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. Grey Bull Rescue's founder, Bryan Stern, touched down in the Middle East on Sunday. He says they're putting together evacuation plans for a growing number of countries.



A Tampa-based nonprofit is working to evacuate Americans around the Middle East, amid U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Grey Bull Rescue's Founder, Bryan Stern, landed in the Middle East on Sunday to help facilitate the evacuations of Americans in a growing number of countries.

By the numbers:

Grey Bull Rescue has completed more than 800 missions across the world, including hundreds throughout countries in Middle East like Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Gaza, Syria and Iran.

Stern says their rescue missions have involved about 8,500 people around the world.

"There's a lot of Americans in Israel, there are a lot of Americans in Dubai, there is a lot of Americans in Saudi Arabia, there is actually plenty of Americans inside of Iran," Stern said.

Stern says there are a lot of Americans throughout the Middle East, many of whom are dual citizens, are visiting family, studying abroad or working.

"Lots of countries have closed their airspace in response to the missile threat and the drone threat," he said. "That airspace is closed, therefore people are stuck. And you're in a part of the world where roads can be complicated, not just because of criminal or war zone stuff, but also just straight up distance. Straight up distance and driving through the desert can be a little challenging."

Grey Bull Rescue says time is an important factor in these evacuations, as airspaces close and instability on the ground spreads.

"The drone threat and the missile threat is very real," Stern said. "It's very real. A lot of the countries that are being held at risk don't have the same air defenses and the kind of missions that the Israelis have, as an example."

Dig deeper:

Stern says his teams are developing evacuation plans for more countries as the threat grows.

"We were ready for Israel, we're ready for Lebanon, we were ready for Syria, we're ready for Iran," he said. "We weren't ready for Dubai. We were not ready for Dubai. We're not ready for Bahrain."

The nonprofit says it has strong mechanisms and network on land, air and sea.

Despite the takedown of Iran's top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the true response from the country's vast network has yet to be seen.

"They're going to be unimpacted largely by this whole thing and that they're, they're going to be un-impacted financially and un-unimpacted tactically," Stern said. "That said, they are extremely capable. So, I think the terrorist threat, I think the streets will become unsafe in a lot of places."

Time is another factor in facilitating these evacuations, as tensions in the region escalate.

"From a threat perspective, I think the threat has yet to materialize, frankly," Stern said.

Stern describes these types of situations on the ground as being filled with fear and confusion, as people become trapped.

"We always say, it's fraternity rules," he said. "Don't leave fun to find fun. If you're safe where you are, stay put, stay put."

What you can do:

Click here for more information about requesting help for yourself or someone else through Grey Bull Rescue here.