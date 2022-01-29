Expand / Collapse search
TFR: No injuries reported in Chemo Diva fire

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
TAMPA, Fla. - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out early Saturday morning at Chemo Diva in Tampa Heights.

It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Adalee St. 

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, firefighters arriving on scene found heavy smoke and flames at the single-story home. 

It took crews approximately 30 minutes to put of the blaze, which reached into the home’s attic. 

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue

Firefighters say there wasn’t anyone inside the building when it caught fire and nobody was injured. 

READ: Tampa Fire Rescue gets boost from remodeled Sulphur Springs station

According to TFR, the structure was home to the business Chemo Diva, which makes wigs for cancer patients using their own hair before losing it to chemotherapy.  