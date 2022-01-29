TFR: No injuries reported in Chemo Diva fire

article

Officials are investigating a fire that broke out early Saturday morning at Chemo Diva in Tampa Heights.

It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Adalee St.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, firefighters arriving on scene found heavy smoke and flames at the single-story home.

It took crews approximately 30 minutes to put of the blaze, which reached into the home’s attic.

Firefighters say there wasn’t anyone inside the building when it caught fire and nobody was injured.

According to TFR, the structure was home to the business Chemo Diva, which makes wigs for cancer patients using their own hair before losing it to chemotherapy.