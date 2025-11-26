Thanksgiving threat: Safety tips for your holiday leftovers

The Brief Experts are sharing food safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving. Leftovers that aren’t handled properly could lead to foodborne illnesses. Food should not be left at room temperature for more than two hours, according to the USDA.



Experts are explaining how to properly store leftovers in an effort to prevent foodborne illnesses this Thanksgiving.

Dig deeper:

"Foodborne pathogens, especially bacteria, need water to grow just like us. They drink. They eat. They multiply," University of Florida expert Keith Schneider, professor of food safety, told FOX 13. "So a food that has more water is going to be more prone for bacterial growth."

Certain bacteria can cause cramps, diarrhea, or other serious side effects related to foodborne illnesses.

Think about your pies: Pumpkin pie has a good amount of moisture, so keep that in the fridge. But pecan pie poses a much lower risk and can sit out on the counter, experts say.

What you can do:

As a good rule of thumb, food should not be left at room temperature for more than two hours, according to the USDA.

Experts say leftovers should come to room temperature first before they go in the fridge. And make sure you choose the right container for storage because if the container is too deep or too tall, the outside will cool while the middle remains warm.

"Mashed potatoes, gravy, those things are very dense. They hold heat very well. They don't cool off very quickly," Schneider added. "So it's one of those things where a shallow container allows air flow above, below, and around. And the hottest point is never more than maybe an inch, inch-and-a-half away from a cooling surface."