'That's scary': Electricity flashes in funnel cloud spinning near Florida lake

A tornado swept through Orlando, Florida, on June 6, reportedly downing power lines and causing damage as it struck the city.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for the city until 8 pm local time. A tornado was reported as touching down on the outskirts of the downtown area at around 7:30 pm.

In this video, a funnel cloud can be seen across a lake in the Orlando suburbs. Flashes of electricity can be seen in the funnel, and at one point a voice can be heard saying in the background: “That’s scary.”

