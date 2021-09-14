‘The dog has the ball!’ Pooch crashes cricket match in Northern Ireland

A furry pitch invader was crowned Player of the Month after showcasing its fielding prowess during the All-Ireland T20 Cup semi-final match on September 11 at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Northern Ireland.

This footage released by Cricket Ireland shows Dazzle the dog enthusiastically joining the match and retrieving the ball after a missed run-out attempt during the women’s domestic T20 match between Bready and CSNI.

"Great fielding … by a small furry pitch invader!" Cricket Ireland wrote in a tweet.

"I think this has brought COVID regulations to a whole new standard," a commentator said in the video.

Bready won via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, the Guardian reported, moving on to play at the finals where Pembroke claimed the inaugural championship title.