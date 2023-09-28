The Flor paying homage to hotel from the 1920s after 2 years of renovations and $30 million

article

"I'm making the Smoked Old Fashioned," said Mixologist Mohamed Khald.

But, there's something special.

"The unique part is Hibiscus," he shared. It's one of the signature cocktails at a new bar and restaurant called The Dan in Downtown Tampa. It's in a hotel to be called The Flor, which means Flower in Spanish.

The Smoked Old Fashioned is offered at The Dan.

Put Flor and Dan together, and it pays homage to the Hotel Floridan. You've probably seen the red block letter sign high on the roof.

It was a New York style hotel built in Tampa in 1926. They named it the Floridan Palace Hotel.

It was luxurious, but the Great Depression and the years that followed took it out of style, but now a new facelift is underway. It's a $30 million dollar project both on the inside and outside the hotel at Cass Street and Florida Avenue.

"It was an asset in the community that was untouched, so we're literally bringing this building back to life in a community Downtown that's thriving right now," shared Crystal Rivera, the hotel's general manager.

The Flor's 210 guestrooms are being totally redone with modern styling and accents that give a nod to the early days of the hotel. The Flor will be part of the Hilton Tapestry collection of hotels that cater to both business and leisure travelers.

Rivera said The Dan and the attached Cass Street Coffee Company café will cater to locals and workers at the federal courthouse just across Cass Street.

The hotel was once the tallest building in all of Florida in the middle and late 1920s. The renovation has been underway for nearly two years.

The sign is visible from 275 or I-4. Expand

For guests, it will be like stepping into a time machine that travels both backward and forward at once.

"We actually talk about that all the time," said Rivera. "We're replicating something for the next hundred years."

The Dan Bar and Restaurant is now open. Look for the grand opening of The Flor Hotel in the coming weeks.