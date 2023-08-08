Tampa Theatre became first commercially air conditioned building in the city in 1926

Can you imagine living in Florida before air conditioning?

In the old Cigar City people first cooled off at the movies.

"Tampa Theatre actually opened with air conditioning in 1926 which made us the first commercially air-conditioned building in Tampa. In fact, the headlines at the time said come feel the man made air," said Jill Witecki, director of marketing.

And the mechanical descendants of that first A/C system in the bowels of the old theatre still chug along as do many who remember life pre-A/C.

READ: Civil War era antiques found in Plant City barn to go up for auction

"Air conditioning-that wasn’t even in our minds," shared Barbara Edwards, a long time Tampa resident in her 80s.

Parts of the old A/C system are still in theatre.

"We had to sleep with the windows open. Eventually we got fans, but not at first," shared 64-year-old Mary Clark.

Old newspapers contain ads by businesses touting their cool air. Air conditioning wasn’t in widespread use in the Tampa area until the early 1960s. But years earlier, they threw a party at the Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City. Air conditioning had been installed by Andrea Gonzmart’s great-grandfather.

READ: Tampa’s reopened corner store ‘Pickford’s Sundries’ gives customers glimpse into past

"He had a dream of bringing A/C to his diners," shared Gonzmart. "So, in 1935 that dream came alive, and it was the first air-conditioned dining room in the City of Tampa."

The Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City just installed a new A/C system.

All these years later they’ve just installed a new A/C system at the Columbia. It’s clean and energy efficient, a top of the line system.

It will generate plenty of cool air, but it won’t generate nearly the excitement as those first air conditioners that brought cool to a hot city.