The language of Mr. Rogers continues to connect adults and children

More than 50 years after his first episode, the life and teachings of Mr. Rogers are as relevant as ever.

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" starring Tom Hanks just premiered in theaters a couple of weeks ago. Last year's documentary, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" is the top-grossing biographical documentary ever.

Sure, "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" was a children's program, but, the way he spoke to children -- calmly, kindly, and eye-to-eye -- is something adults have studied. In fact, Rogers' methods of connecting with children are still being put into practice around the country and right here in the Tampa Bay area.

After the show premiered in February of 1968, the way Fred Rogers talked, what he talked about, and the words he so carefully chose eventually became a language of its own. "Freddish" is a "loving parody" coined by two of the show's writers, Arthur Greenwald and Barry Head. It's a set of 9 rules for how Rogers expertly communicated with children.

Maxwell King, author of The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers, shared a translation guide:

1.) “State the idea you wish to express as clearly as possible, and in terms preschoolers can understand.” Example: It is dangerous to play in the street.

2.) “Rephrase in a positive manner,” as in “It is good to play where it is safe.”

3.) “Rephrase the idea, bearing in mind that preschoolers cannot yet make subtle distinctions and need to be redirected to authorities they trust.” As in, “Ask your parents where it is safe to play.”

4.) “Rephrase your idea to eliminate all elements that could be considered prescriptive, directive, or instructive.” In the example, that’d mean getting rid of “ask”: Your parents will tell you where it is safe to play.

5.) “Rephrase any element that suggests certainty.” That’d be “will”: Your parents can tell you where it is safe to play.

6.) “Rephrase your idea to eliminate any element that may not apply to all children.” Not all children know their parents, so: Your favorite grown-ups can tell you where it is safe to play.

7.) “Add a simple motivational idea that gives preschoolers a reason to follow your advice.” Perhaps: Your favorite grown-ups can tell you where it is safe to play. It is good to listen to them.

8.) “Rephrase your new statement, repeating the first step.” “Good” represents a value judgment, so: Your favorite grown-ups can tell you where it is safe to play. It is important to try to listen to them.

9.) “Rephrase your idea a ﬁnal time, relating it to some phase of development a preschooler can understand.” Maybe: Your favorite grown-ups can tell you where it is safe to play. It is important to try to listen to them, and listening is an important part of growing.

It's a list even Dr. Wendy Rice of Rice Psychology Group puts into practice today.

"It's instead of 'don't got there,' it's 'go over here because this is a safer place to play. There aren't as many cars,'" Rice gave as an example.

"We try not to use words that have tons of multiple meanings because we don't want kids to assume the worst," Rice added. "We don't use a lot of sarcasm because it goes over kids' heads and they don't understand it."

It's about getting down to the child's level, not avoiding difficult issues like death or divorce, but explaining them in a non-threatening way.

"We let them know bad things happen and the adults in your life know what to do and they are trained and they are going to keep you safe," Rice said.



Though toys, technology and influences change over time, Rice said child development is timeless much like Rogers' teachings.

"The teachings of Mr. Rogers is to get down on their level and be with them and talk with kids in a language that they can understand," Rice said. "It doesn't matter if they are playing with electronic toys or not, they're still developing little people and we need to meet them there."