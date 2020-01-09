The Tampa Museum of Art first opened a century ago

This year, the Tampa Museum of Art is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

It actually started in 1920 as the Tampa Museum of Fine Arts before becoming the Tampa Art Institute three years later. Other reorganizations and mergers followed until 1986, when the institution officially became the Tampa Museum of Art.

From those humble beginnings, the Tampa Museum of Art has become a treasure to the region.

They are celebrating this year with an exhibit called “The Making of A Museum, 100 Years, 100 Works,” which explores the best of the best from the permanent collection, selected by the museum's curatorial team.

It is on view through March 15, 2020.

