Missing Florida baby and teen sparks statewide alert
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-month-old boy and a 17-year-old girl.
Missing Children
What we know:
FDLE is asking for help locating Noah and Hyalee Chester.
Noah Chester is described as being 21 inches tall and weighing 6 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light green striped onesie.
Haylee Chester, who may go by the name "Shyla" is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. She has a piercing on the right side of her nose and a tattoo of Chinese symbols on her right forearm. She was last seen carrying a black backpack.
Noah and Haylee Chester were last seen in the 1100 block of Rehwinkel Road in Crawfordville, Florida.
Companion Adult
Dig deeper:
The missing baby and teen may be with Justin Conley, a white male, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Conley has a tattoo of Chinese symbols on the right and left sides of his neck.
They may be traveling in a 2017 gray GMC Yukon, Arkansas tag number AVA22T.
Helping Florida Authorities
What you can do:
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged not to approach them and call the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office at 850-745-7100 or 911.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, who issued the statewide alert and provided descriptions of the missing people and the vehicle.