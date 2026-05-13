Missing Florida baby and teen sparks statewide alert

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The Brief Florida authorities issued a statewide missing child alert for 2-month-old Noah Chester and 17-year-old Haylee Chester last seen in Crawfordville. Police believe the pair may be traveling with 220-pound Justin Conley in a gray 2017 GMC Yukon with Arkansas license plate AVA22T. Investigators say Haylee Chester, who also goes by "Shyla," has a nose piercing and a tattoo of Chinese symbols on her right forearm.



A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-month-old boy and a 17-year-old girl.

Missing Children

What we know:

FDLE is asking for help locating Noah and Hyalee Chester.

Noah Chester is described as being 21 inches tall and weighing 6 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light green striped onesie.

Haylee Chester, who may go by the name "Shyla" is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. She has a piercing on the right side of her nose and a tattoo of Chinese symbols on her right forearm. She was last seen carrying a black backpack.

Noah and Haylee Chester were last seen in the 1100 block of Rehwinkel Road in Crawfordville, Florida.

Companion Adult

Dig deeper:

The missing baby and teen may be with Justin Conley, a white male, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Conley has a tattoo of Chinese symbols on the right and left sides of his neck.

They may be traveling in a 2017 gray GMC Yukon, Arkansas tag number AVA22T.

Helping Florida Authorities

What you can do:

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged not to approach them and call the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office at 850-745-7100 or 911.