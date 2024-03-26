Best places to live in America: 3 Tampa neighborhoods rank in top 10

If you love living in Tampa, you’re not alone, three of the city’s neighborhoods have been voted among the top ten best places to live in America.

Uptown, Hyde Park – Spanishtown Creek, and Harbour Island are some of the best places to live according to Niche.

Niche’s 2024 Best Places to Live in America list is a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area according to its website.

It looked at several key factors including locations, quality of the schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

According to Niche, the number one place to live in America is Colonial Village in Arlington, Virginia.

Tampa’s Uptown neighborhood was ranked number 4 with an A or an A+ rating for public schools, jobs, good for families, outdoor activities, nightlife, diversity, weather, health and fitness, and commuting. It received a B+ rating for housing and a B- rating for cost of living.

Hyde Park – Spanishtown Creek, came in at number 6, receiving an A or A+ rating for public schools, jobs, good for families, outdoor activities, nightlife, diversity, weather, and health and fitness. It received a B+ rating for housing and commuting and a C+ rating for cost of living.

Harbour Island was rated No. 9 on the list with an A or A+ rating for public schools, good for families, jobs, outdoor activities, nightlife, weather, and health and fitness. It got an A- for housing, a B for diversity, and a B- for cost of living and commuting.

Click here to see the full list of 2024 Best Places to Live in America.

