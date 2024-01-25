Restaurants in Tampa, St. Petersburg among Yelp’s top 100 places to eat

article

Restaurants in the Tampa, St. Petersburg area among some of the best places to eat in the country, according to YELP.

The restaurant review website’s list of top 100 places to eat is out and Mio’s Grill and Café in St. Pete ranked 12, Tampa’s Bayshore Mediterranean Grill took the 75th spot and Shaker & Peel in Oldsmar landed at 80.

Mio’s Grill and Café, which serves Turkish cuisine, is rated five stars by more than 200 reviewers. One commenter described the food as healthy, light and refreshing, while others praised the staff.

Across the Bay, Bayshore Mediterranean Grill has 4.6 stars from more than 400 reviewers who raved about the food, noting that the chicken dishes and hummus were among their favorites.

In Oldsmar, Shaker & Peel also received 4.6 stars from nearly 600 people.

The restaurant, which touts its tacos, salads, and cocktail bar, got high marks for its specials and its street tacos.

According to Yelp, the No. 1 place to eat in American is Tumerico in Tucson, Arizona. The scratch kitchen features vegetarian Latin American food and changes its menu every day.

Fratellino in Coral Gables took the top spot in Florida, coming in at No. 5 for its classic Italian dishes and homemade pasta.

Other Florida restaurants that made the list include:

Amy’s French Bakery and Bistro in Pompano Beach (34)

Edoboy in Orlando (44)

Bunbury in Miami (56)

How Ya Dough’n in Boca Raton (70)

Abstraky Filipino Essence in Jacksonville (71)

The Tiny Turtle in Cocoa Beach (84)

Twice Removed in Fort Lauderdale (86)

KUBO Asian Fusion & Bar in Fort Lauderdale (97)

Click here to see the full list of Yelp's 100 best places to eat in the U.S.