They've got their sea legs, but these Manatee County cats are ready for a forever home on land

It’s not the place you’d expect to find them, but 23 cats have been rescued from a boat in Manatee County.

They had actually been living on the water for some time.

Once people started to notice the cats, Manatee County Animal Welfare started getting calls.

Now the felines are back on shore and, after some time, they’re ready to find a new place to call home.

On the water, anchored near the Kingfish Boat Ramp in Manatee County, a boat caught the attention of several people.

Courtesy: Manatee County Animal Welfare.

"There were multiple reports that came in," said Michael Strollo.

Michael Strollo is the Communication Coordinator for Community and Veterans Services in Manatee County.

Strollo said the reports weren’t about sailors, but some sea-worthy cats.

After receiving a report last week, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Manatee County Animal Welfare went to investigate.

Courtesy: Manatee County Animal Welfare.

On board, they found nearly two dozen cats living aboard the boat.

What they're saying:

"There was definitely the odor, with poor ventilation and circulation of air. It was very hot. There was feces and urine stains and things of that nature," said Strollo.

The cat’s owners did check on them.

"They would just go out and visit the boat daily. They were not living full-time on the boat," he said.

Manatee County Animal Welfare said this was a hard position for the family to be in. They had fallen upon some hard times with housing instability.

After meeting with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the family agreed to surrender 23 of the cats.

Courtesy: Manatee County Animal Welfare.

"We are here to help and not to judge. We are thankful again to the owners who fully cooperated and were willing to give these cats a second chance at new life," said Strollo.

After taking much-needed baths and receiving medical care, the cats are ready to trade their sea legs in for a stable home and a family on land.

"I think they’re thankful they’re not as hot anymore, being overcrowded and there wasn’t a lot of air ventilation on the boat. I think they’re adjusting well and much more comfortable," said Strollo.

What you can do:

For pictures of the cats or for more information on how to adopt them, you can visit the Manatee County website.

