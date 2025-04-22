Runaway calf caught after running along highways, swimming across river: TSPD
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Some Tarpon Springs police officers gained cattle-wrangling experience after a pair of mini-cow calves escaped from their owners, with one managing to get away twice.
The backstory:
According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, officers got a call on Sunday about a pair of calves that had gotten away.
Police say one was quickly captured, but "Bubba" was tougher to track down, running in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 before being caught.
Bubba's adventures were far from over, however, with police saying he quickly escaped again. Officers lost sight of him after he swam across the Anclote River.
TSPD says the calf was reported running along Alt. 19 later that evening, and he was corralled for the second time.
Courtesy: Tarpon Springs Police Department.
Both calves have been reunited with their owners, according to police.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Tarpon Springs Police Department.
