Runaway calf caught after running along highways, swimming across river: TSPD

The Brief A pair of mini-cow calves are back with their owners after escaping on Sunday, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department. Police say one calf was quickly recaptured, but "Bubba" ran along U.S. 19 before officers corralled him. Bubba escaped a second time, according to police, and was finally recaptured hours later.



Some Tarpon Springs police officers gained cattle-wrangling experience after a pair of mini-cow calves escaped from their owners, with one managing to get away twice.

The backstory:

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, officers got a call on Sunday about a pair of calves that had gotten away.

Police say one was quickly captured, but "Bubba" was tougher to track down, running in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 before being caught.

Bubba's adventures were far from over, however, with police saying he quickly escaped again. Officers lost sight of him after he swam across the Anclote River.

TSPD says the calf was reported running along Alt. 19 later that evening, and he was corralled for the second time.

Both calves have been reunited with their owners, according to police.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

