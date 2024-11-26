Third Florida deputy dies from ‘horrific crash’ that killed 2 colleagues

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Florida sheriff’s department is mourning the loss of three of its deputies following a vehicle crash last week.

On Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Ignacio ‘Dan’ Diaz died from injuries he sustained in a crash that killed Cpl. Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Butch Waller on Nov. 21.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said one of the law enforcement officers made a traffic stop and then "could not get his motorcycle started, so he thought he had a dead battery. So he called the other two over to help him move the bike off the road. They were all three on the grassy area on the shoulder of the road, and they were going to wait for another PBSO vehicle to come with some battery cables."

That’s when a woman, who investigators say did not appear to be impaired, tried to pass a vehicle on her right.

"She overcompensated, got off the road and then struck all three of the motor officers, at which time all three went airborne in different directions," Bradshaw said.

Paez and Waller were airlifted to a hospital, where "they worked on them for as long as they could there," but "they were injured so badly they just weren’t going to make it," according to Bradshaw.

Ignacio 'Dan' Diaz died on Monday in a 'horrific crash' that killed two of his colleagues. Image is courtesy of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Diaz underwent surgery and was in the intensive care unit in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

In a post on social media, the sheriff’s office stated, "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from across the nation during this unimaginable time. As law enforcement, we train for so much, but nothing prepares us for losing one of our own—let alone three. We are grieving, and as Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said, ‘When you lose a law enforcement officer, you lose a little piece of the community.’ Palm Beach County is mourning."

Diaz joined PBSO in 2004 and was part of the Motor Unit for over 10 years.

Corporal Luis Paez dedicated over 36 years of his life to law enforcement, beginning his career with PBSO in January 1988 as a corrections deputy. He later transitioned to Road Patrol and ultimately served passionately as a motor deputy for over 20 years.

Luis Paez was one of three deputies killed in a 'horrific accident' in Palm Beach County last week. Image is courtesy of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller served more than 18 years in the Motor Unit. He began his law enforcement career with the Royal Palm Beach Police Department, which merged with PBSO in October 2008.

Ralph 'Butch Waller was one of three deputies killed in a 'horrific accident' in Palm Beach County last week. Image is courtesy of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff last Friday to honor the fallen deputies.

The sheriff’s office will say its final goodbyes on December 3.

