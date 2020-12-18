This architect can help you make your dream home -- out of gingerbread

Looking for some sweet, creative fun over the holidays? Building a gingerbread house might be the perfect thing for you.

Jonathan Moore, an architect with a sweet tooth, can help you build the tastiest house of your dreams. Check out his recipe and tool list below, or click over to his InVision Advisors Facebook page.

INGREDIENTS:

6 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

4 ½ teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons table salt (not kosher)

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 ½ cups solid Crisco shortening

1 ½ cups sugar

3 large eggs

¾ cup molasses

Start with two separate mixes: Dry and wet

Advertisement

Dry ingredients bowl:

Combine Flour, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cardamom. Sift into medium bowl to remove any lumps. Set aside

Wet ingredients bowl:

Put shortening into bowl and use handheld electric mixer until smooth and fluffy (about 60-90 seconds)

Add sugar and use electric mixer to blend.

Crack egg into mixture and use electric mixer to blend. Crack / mix eggs ONE AT A TIME

Add molasses and use electric mixer until wet mix is fully smooth. Use rubber scraper on sides to make sure all ingredients are thoroughly mixed.

Pour dry ingredients into wet ingredients two cups at a time. Each time use electric mixer to blend thoroughly. Mix will get sticky and eventually clumpy, keep mixing.

Once the mixture is a uniform "clumpiness," turn off electric blender. Time to get dirty.

Spread a bit of flour on the countertop and dump mixture onto countertop. Use your hands and clump into a big blob, then separate the blob into three blobs.

Time to knead! Use the palm of your hand to press down on the mixture. Do this twice then fold the mixture over, turn and do it again. Repeat for two to three minutes until the consistency is uniform and dough-like.

Repeat this another two times.

Once you are done, you will have about four baking sheets’ worth of dough. Divide dough into four blobs and wrap tightly in plastic wrap and put in the refrigerator for minimum of three hours.

Once chilled, roll onto non-stick baking sheet - about the thickness of half of your smartphone, knowing that it will thicken as you cook.

Cut the shapes before you cook and try to separate the cuts a bit. It’s OK if you can’t.

Cook for 12 minutes at 350 degrees. You should start to see darkening around the edges. If you don’t, cook for another two minutes.

When you remove from the oven, go over the cut lines while still hot to make sure all parts are separated. Cool on pan until solid then move to cooling rack. Wait at least 30 minutes before using so you don’t soften the frosting with warm gingerbread!

STANDARD TOOLS:

Pastry cutter

Pastry scraper

Silicon spatula

Frosting bag and tips

Rolling pin

Food coloring

"WEIRD" TOOLS: