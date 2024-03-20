This Weekend: 10th Annual Tampa Pride Parade and Festival

Tampa Pride celebrates its 10th anniversary this weekend, with a parade, festival, and tens of thousands of attendees.

The events kick off Saturday at 11:00am with the Tampa Pride Street Festival, featuring an arts and craft show, community health fair, entertainment, and an entrepreneur area. The main stage will be at the Cuban Club Courtyard. Vendor areas will be along East 9th Avenue and in the HCC parking lot.

New this year: the Food Alley located on 14th Street between 9th and Palm Avenues with more than a dozen food trucks.

The Tampa Pride Diversity Parade will kick off at 4:00pm along 7th Avenue.

Tampa Pride president Carrie West and parade director Derek Durum talked to Fox 13 anchor Linda Hurtado about all of Saturday’s Pride events.

To learn more, click here.