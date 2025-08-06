Thousands denied in first round of Florida's new home elevation program

The Brief Thousands of denial letters were sent to homeowners who applied to Elevate Florida. Hundreds move into the next phase of the program. Some question the evaluation process for a neighborhood with similar criteria.



Shore Acres residents question how decisions were made in the state’s first round of Elevate Florida grants.

By the numbers:

More than 12,000 Floridians applied for the state’s new Elevate Florida program — aimed at helping homeowners raise their houses above flood risk. But, many of those hopeful applicants are now receiving rejection letters. A smaller number have been moved to the next phase.

Simple math prepared homeowners for that outcome. The pilot program aims to lift 2,000 flood-prone homes with a budget of $400 million. There was always going to be 10,000 disappointed homeowners.

What they're saying:

In Shore Acres, some homeowners had more hope, because the flood-prone neighborhood has repeatedly been hit hard by storms and felt their applications were strong. Hundreds applied, but now, many are learning they didn’t make the cut.

Local perspective:

Ashlen McIntire and her family had just returned to their home after nearly a year of displacement. Last September, Hurricane Helene brought four and a half feet of water into their home.

"We just moved back in about a week and a half, two weeks ago," McIntire said. "We want to stay here, but we can't stay here because if it's going to continue to flood, then, you know, our house needs to be raised."

The McIntires are still waiting to hear if their application for Elevate Florida will be approved.

"It’s nerve wrecking," she said.

But, many of their Shore Acres neighbors have already received the bad news.

Big picture view:

The inaugural round of Elevate Florida offered $400 million in funding, with a goal of lifting 2,000 flood-prone homes across the state. According to state officials, more than 12,000 applications were submitted.

In Shore Acres alone, 550 homeowners applied.

Kevin Batdorf, president of the Shore Acres Civic Association, said the rejection letters have been disheartening for many in the community.

"It's heartbreaking. I mean, you put a lot of time and effort into this hope that you can get a grant," Batdorf said.

He and others question how the state prioritized applicants — especially when many reported three or more floods, a threshold that should have qualified them under the program’s own criteria.

This is the criteria the state is using to evaluate applications:

Properties designated as repetitive loss or severe repetitive loss,

Properties damaged by Hurricanes Debby Helene, and Milton,

Properties located within a FEMA-designated Special Flood Hazard Area,

Properties determined by local authorities to be substantially damaged,

Primary residences

Single-family homes

But when it comes to Shore Acres alone, neighbors could have virtually identical information.

"If you have 8,000 of the 12,000 qualify as three or more floods, how do you make those decisions? We don't know the answer to that," Batdorf said. "I think people want to know the answer, but I think they're gonna hear that it's pulled from a hat."

The other side:

Despite frustrations, not everyone in Shore Acres received rejection letters. Some families have been moved into the next phase of the program: FEMA approval.

"People need to know that this is still a win," said one resident. "A lot of our neighbors are still gonna qualify for this and have their homes raised. It may not be your time, but your time is coming. I believe that."

What's next:

According to the state’s website, as of July, 800 homeowners statewide had advanced to the FEMA review stage. FOX 13 has reached out to the Florida Division of Emergency Management to confirm whether the original 2,000-home goal still stands and to request updated data on applications still under review.

The state’s website also addresses how it is evaluating high-risk neighborhoods.

"The program aims to prioritize high-risk communities. If a significant number of homes in a geographic area have applied, Elevate Florida will consider this factor when determining how to prioritize applications for state and federal review."

The state's website said Elevate Florida will work with the applicant to make every effort to make sure that your project has the necessary information to determine eligibility, or, with your consent, transfer your application to an eligible project type. Unfortunately, not all submitted applications and projects may be eligible.