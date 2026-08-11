Tampa police warning: Why back-to-school photo boards pose risks

The Brief Tampa police are warning parents about the amount of personal information revealed in popular back-to-school photos featuring children holding personalized school boards. Boards often include a child's name, age, grade, teacher, likes and dislikes, future career goals and school information, while uniforms can reveal the child's school. Police recommend limiting the information on the boards, blurring school identifiers and sharing detailed photos privately with trusted family and friends.



As children across the Tampa Bay area head back to school this week, police are warning parents to think twice before posting those popular first-day-of-school photos on social media.

Back-to-school boards have become a common way for families to mark the start of a new school year. But, police say the information parents put on those boards could potentially give criminals details they could use against a child.

Protecting local students

What we know:

The boards often include a child's name, age, grade, teacher, likes and dislikes, and even what they want to be when they grow up. Children are also frequently photographed wearing their school uniforms, which can reveal exactly where they go to school.

But police say families should be cautious about posting versions of these photos publicly. Tampa Police Sgt. Jeremy Bacon, with the department's school resource officer unit, says parents should remember that social media posts can reach far beyond their intended audience.

"I think they should start thinking a little bit harder when they post these pictures, because it's more than just family and friends that are trying to look and gather information. There's a lot of evil and a lot of bad that's out there," Bacon said.

Police say someone with bad intentions could potentially use information about a child's school, teacher or interests to locate the child and build a false sense of familiarity or trust. Those details could also potentially be used to create a false identity or fake social media accounts.

Staying safe online

What you can do:

Bacon recommends keeping the information on back-to-school boards as limited as possible.

"These boards, they're cute, they are unique. I would recommend that there's limited information. Maybe just put a smiley face. You know, blur out your kid's school name on their shirt, but I would limit what goes on those boards," Bacon said.

Experts also recommend making the wording on the boards less specific. Instead of writing "First Day of Kindergarten," for example, parents could simply write "First Day of School."

Police also recommend removing or covering school names and other identifying information from photos before posting them publicly. Families who want to share more detailed back-to-school photos can send them directly to trusted family members and friends rather than posting them publicly.