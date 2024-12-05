Three men hospitalized after Tampa shooting: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Three men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Tampa Thursday evening.

The Tampa Police Department said they responded to the shooting, which happened along East Sitka Street near Elmer Street, at around 9:30 p.m.

Officers said all three men who were hospitalized suffered "upper body trauma," but officials have not released their conditions.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but police said it remains an active investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department (813) 231-6130.

