Arrest made in shooting death of Tampa teen found near railroad tracks

Nearly eight months after a 14-year-old boy was found dead near a set of railroad tracks, Tampa police say they have made an arrest.

Few details have been released but Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw is expected to provide more information during a press conference Thursday at noon.

Police say the body of Jevario Buie was located on April 17, 2024, near the railroad tracks between Blvd. and Rome Ave.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the teen’s body was found by officers who went to the area to investigate reports of gunfire in the area.

Home security video released by police shows Buie walking with two people about ten minutes before the shooting.

Police aren't sure what led to the shooting or the identities of the two people who were recorded with Jevario. Bercaw has previously stated that the companions were considered persons of interest.

Buie’s family has previously said they believe he was lured to the area by other teenagers.

"He's walking like he's just hanging out with some guys. He doesn't know that they're walking him into his death," Buie’s grandfather Michael Baldwin told FOX 13 shortly after the shooting occurred.

Pictured: Jevario Buie. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

He added that the weeks after his grandson’s death were devastating for his family.

"I'm challenged with knowing that I couldn't protect my grandbaby, "Baldwin stated. "I couldn't protect the most vulnerable people in my family."

Through his grief, Baldwin also had a message for the person who killed his grandson and that person's family.

"Even if it's your son that did this, I promise you, I will not leave you to walk by yourself. I'll come, and I'll walk alongside you," he said. "I already forgive them. I just want to help them get the healing that they need so that they don't hurt nobody else."

CrimeStoppers has announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

