Three years after 7-year-old was killed in Fourth of July shooting, Tampa family still searching for justice

The Brief Three years after 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia was killed in a Fourth of July shooting along the Courtney Campbell Causeway, no arrests have been made. His family returned to the memorial on Saturday, saying Independence Day has become a painful reminder of the night they lost him. Tampa police say the investigation remains active, and a $25,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to an arrest.



Three years after a stray bullet killed 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia during a Fourth of July outing, his family says the holiday is no longer a celebration. Instead, they spend each Independence Day honoring his memory while pleading for answers in a case that remains unsolved.

What we know:

Yitzian Torres Garcia was 7 years old when he was shot and killed on July 4, 2023, while watching fireworks with his grandfather along the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

According to his grandfather, Juan Carlos Hernandez, an argument broke out between two groups over jet skis. During the confrontation, someone fired a gun into the air.

Hernandez said he grabbed his grandson and dove into his pickup truck for cover, but one bullet pierced the vehicle, striking Hernandez in the hand and Yitzian in the head.

Three years later, no arrests have been made.

What they're saying:

"For us, it's not a celebration. We're just looking for justice," his grandmother Marisol Ayala said.

Each year, the family returns to the memorial where Yitzian was killed to decorate it and remember the little boy they say loved cars, the beach and fishing.

"He passed away when he was seven," she said, "He would be turning 11 next month."

What's next:

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said detectives continue to investigate the case and are following leads, but have not yet reached the point where charges can be filed.

A $25,000 reward remains available for information leading to an arrest.

Yitzian's family hopes someone who knows what happened will finally come forward.

"If you had the guts to take out your gun and shoot, you should turn yourself in," Ayala said.