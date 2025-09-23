Tierra Verde residents push back against massive marina expansion

The Brief Developers plan to nearly double capacity at Tierra Verde Marina. Neighbors, though, are worried about traffic, congestion and loss of retail. It's why they've hired an attorney and started petitions ahead of a development meeting.



A plan to nearly double the size of the Tierra Verde Marina has sparked backlash from neighbors who said the project would bring more traffic, congestion and the loss of key businesses on their small island community.

What we know:

The owners of Tierra Verde Marina – Greenleaf Capital – want to demolish the existing retail plaza and gas station on the property to make room for larger boat racks and a private boat club. The project would more than double the number of dry racks, going from 314 to more than 700.

What they're saying:

"They’re trying to cram too much in here," said longtime resident Wade Cullis, who has lived on Tierra Verde for 45 years.

Cullis and other residents have collected more than 3,000 signatures on a petition opposing the plan and have even hired an attorney to fight the development.

The project would demolish one of only two gas stations on the island and neighbors said that is a recipe for disaster. It would leave thousands of residents, tourists and workers reliant on one small gas station.

For many residents, the biggest issue is traffic. Tierra Verde is the gateway to Fort De Soto Park, one of the most popular Pinellas County destinations, that draws millions each year.

Resident Paul Lee said adding hundreds of boat racks would make an already difficult drive unbearable. During high season it can take more than an hour to get on and off the island.

"The roads weren’t built to handle that kind of traffic," he said. "It’s going to increase traffic to where it’s almost unbearable to live out here," Lee said.

Local perspective:

Beyond traffic, some residents worry about additional boat traffic, noise pollution and what the project could mean for local marine life and the surrounding environment.

"Do we really need more boats in the water?" asked neighbor Melanie Coleman-Simon, who lives nearby. "This island doesn’t need it."

Residents also said the development is already impacting the community. As the plans for the marina have moved forward, longtime businesses have closed or relocated, including a bait shop, hair salon, gym and dry cleaner.

Cullis said neighbors aren’t against improving the marina, but they want a scaled-back plan that preserves at least some retail. Cullis said they have made multiple attempts to reach the developer to work on a compromise, without any luck.

"Give us a little retail, and we will be your biggest supporter," he said.

The other side:

Greenleaf Capital did not immediately respond to FOX 13’s request for comment.

Dig deeper:

The property falls under an unusual jurisdiction. It sits within the City of St. Petersburg but follows Pinellas County zoning rules, because the land was annexed from the county years ago. This has added layers of complexity to the approval process, leaving residents frustrated about how decisions are being made.

What's next:

Neighbors said they plan to show up in full force at the upcoming St. Petersburg Development Review Commission meeting on October 1 determined to make their voices heard.