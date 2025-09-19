Treasure Island turmoil: Commissioner’s texts spark resident backlash

The Brief Nearly a year after Hurricane Helene, Treasure Island is still struggling with storm recovery and political chaos. In the past year, the city has cycled through two mayors, four city managers, dozens of staff, and just fired its city attorney. Now, two commissioners are under fire -- with calls for them to resign.



Treasure Island residents say their city is in turmoil.

Since Hurricane Helene devastated parts of the Tampa Bay coast last year, the community has faced major leadership shakeups including:

Cycling through two mayors and four city managers in a single year

Loss of 38 city staff members

Firing of longtime city attorney Anthony Sabatini this week

READ: Treasure Island Vice Mayor faces resignation calls after anonymous Facebook posts

Now, tensions are escalating among city leaders, leaving some residents demanding resignations.

What they're saying:

Commissioner Arthur Czyszczon is facing backlash after sending a string of inappropriate late-night text messages to residents Rick and Kim Matthews. Hours later, he apologized, blaming insomnia.

The texts, sent at 4 a.m., stated: "What is Kim wearing? Other than rent. Did you kill Charlile? When can I clean your feet? Kisses to Kim 1st then you 2nd!" Another read, "Ohh Kim your baby is CVTI! Be a big boy and make them change it. I put in to buy the building just to kick renters out!!"

Rick Matthews told FOX 13, "I tried to give him an exit ramp to do the right thing, step down, and he refused. So, I had to go public."

Another city commissioner, Chris Clark, wrote in a statement: "This is all very sad and disturbing. This really gets in the way of the work we need to get done for our residents."

What's next:

Residents are calling for special elections if commissioners refuse to step down. For now, the focus for many remains on rebuilding storm-damaged homes and businesses, even as city hall continues to be mired in controversy.