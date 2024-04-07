PHOTOS: Tiki hut at Mamajuana Cafe in Tampa catches fire

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

A giant blaze could be seen coming from a tiki hut attached to the Mamajuana Cafe on Saturday night, according to officials.

Authorities say Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 9202 Anderson Road in Tampa after receiving 911 calls just before 11 p.m.

According to callers, the fire was growing rapidly on the giant tiki hut. Crews say they could see the fire from the Veterans Expressway while headed to the cafe.

Firefighters took about 25 minutes to suppress the fire with handlines and aerial operations.

People inside were able to evacuate safely and no first responders or civilians were injured, according to HCFR.

The fire investigation is working to determine the cause of the fire.

