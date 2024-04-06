PHOTOS: Tampa house engulfed in flames, HCFR says fire considered suspicious

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

A Tampa home caught on fire Saturday morning and firefighters battled the blaze, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

HCFR says crews arrived at 7006 Thrasher Drive after receiving 911 calls just before 9:30 a.m.

According to first responders, there were reports of occupants possibly being inside, but there was no one found in the home.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Some crews worked on extinguishing the flames while others conducted searches.

No first responders or civilians were injured, according to crews.

The fire is under investigation and authorities say it is considered suspicious.

