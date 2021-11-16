Tips for finding affordable rental properties around Tampa Bay

Renting a home that meets your budget can be tricky.

Realtor Justin Ricke says as development ramps up, the number of affordable places to rent gets harder and harder, but there are places where a nice place to live can still be within the budget.

According to the rental site Zumper, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Tampa is just over $1,600. That's up more than 30% from last year.

"We have such an influx of population that it's really become competitive," said Ricke.

But property manager Joshua Adlam said there are complexes like the Janie B. in Seminole Heights where you can find places for less than that.

"Our rent ranges from $1,000 to $1,500. Whereas you go to a major market in downtown Tampa, rent prices are $2,000 and up and can go as high as $3,000," Adlam said.

Both said getting outside the city centers can help in rental affordability. The areas they pointed out included Seminole Heights, Plant City, Lakeland, Land O'Lakes, Ybor City and Pinellas Park.

"I think if you come up with a game plan knowing how far you want to live from your place of work I think you will be good to go at finding an affordable place," said Adlam.

"Look for private ownership. That's usually a good place to start. Private owners are usually a little more flexible with terms," said Ricke.

And he points out that housing should not be more than 30% of your income.

"People are moving here to Tampa and Tampa is growing so I think the quicker that you can be more intentional about finding a place for you and your family the easier it will be to find a new home," said Adlam.