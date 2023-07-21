Tony Bennett, who sang 'I left my heart in San Francisco,' dies at 96

Tony Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday.

He was 96, just two weeks short of his birthday.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett's death to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

An 8-foot-tall bronze statue of him stands in front of the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, where he first sang the song in 1961. A street sign was erected in his name there, too.

At the time, he said that was the "most beautiful" statue he'd ever seen.

"He’s San Francisco," Marty Jewett said at the time. "I think he keeps all the generations within his repertoire. I love his voice and his longevity."

During the pandemic, people put a mask over his face. In 2020, he led a virtual singalong of his hit as a tribute to frontline workers and San Francisco Bay Area residents who were sheltering in place due to COVID-19.

The late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee declared Aug. 19 to be Tony Bennett Day.

Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create "a hit catalog rather than hit records."

He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys, all but two after he reached his 60s, and enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans and fellow artists.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: A pedestrian wears a protective mask as she walks by a statue of singer Tony Bennett that has been adorned with a custom protective mask on April 22, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Famed singer Tony Bennett w Expand



____

AP National Writer Hillel Italie and KTVU contributed to this story.