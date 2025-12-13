Volunteers honor generations of veterans at Lutz Cemetery during Wreaths Across America

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Volunteers honored 220 veterans at Lutz Cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America, placing wreaths and American flags at graves dating back to the Civil War. Youth groups, including Junior Patriots, U.S. Naval Sea Cadets and local scout troops played a key role in the effort. Organizers say involving young people is essential to preserving the legacy and sacrifices of veterans buried at the more-than-100-year-old cemetery.



A more than 100-year-old cemetery in Lutz became a place of remembrance and reflection this weekend as volunteers gathered for Wreaths Across America.

The backstory:

Community members of all ages — including Junior Patriots, U.S. Naval Sea Cadets and local scout troops — helped clean gravesites, place American flags and lay wreaths at the graves of more than 220 veterans. Those honored include service members from the Civil War, World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam.

Big picture view:

Each wreath placed carries special meaning. Made of Maine balsam fir, the wreaths include 10 branches representing core values of military service, along with a red bow symbolizing the sacrifices made by those who served.

What they're saying:

Organizers say youth involvement is what makes the event especially meaningful.

"You have youth groups who are dying to serve. They want to serve. And when you give them an opportunity, they embrace it so much," Toni Hedstrom, operations manager at Lutz Cemetery, said.

American Legion Post 108 Commander Donald Hinst says events like this help ensure veterans’ stories are not forgotten.

"Many of them have no clue what their grandfathers did in the military. That’s critical that we keep that legacy alive, because of the sacrifices that were made," Hinst said.

What's next:

While Wreaths Across America focuses on honoring veterans through tradition and remembrance, Lutz Cemetery is also looking toward the future.

The cemetery now uses GPS mapping to help families more easily locate graves and offers digital QR Code options that allow loved ones to share a veteran’s service history and personal story with future generations.

Organizers say combining remembrance with education helps ensure the sacrifices made by those buried at Lutz Cemetery continue to be remembered for years to come.