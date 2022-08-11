Tony & Lauren Dungy share unique perspectives on living with purpose in new book

The Tampa Bay area is lucky to be called home by people with amazing talents and generous spirits. A couple who falls in both categories visited FOX 13 to showcase their new book, and highlight the struggles and triumphs of children in the area.

Tony Dungy is a household name from Tampa to Indianapolis and beyond. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach and his wife, a teacher and now best-selling author, Lauren Dungy, have been married 40 years and parent 11 children.

The Dungys also manage their charitable foundation and have teamed up to write a book called "Uncommon Influence – Saying Yes to a Purposeful Life."

Book cover for Tony and Lauren Dungy's book, "Uncommon Influence - Saying Yes to a Purposeful Life"

The couple worked together, sharing their own perspectives on their experiences.

"With this book, we decided to have both male and female voice because we were passionate about different things, and we put our ideas together," Lauren explained. "The process went well and we have a good message we believe and that is to encourage people to use their platform to influence other people and to do good."

The Dungys say their faith is an important piece of their process and motivates them to make the Tampa Bay area a better place.

Their family is reflective of many perspectives, as well. Their current family of 13 includes adopted children and children who are in foster care, but family is family for the Dungys.

Family photo provided by Tony and Lauren Dungy

"We want to be obedient to God, and we believe he called us to help children in need. And once we heard that message and were aware of the need for children to be placed safely in a home, we decided to answer that call."

The became foster parents a few years ago and have been opening their home to children who need support ever since.

Through it all, from being fired from the Bucs to becoming the first African American head coach to win a Super Bowl, and from teaching classrooms of children to writing a best-selling book, this power couple has made a powerful impact on countless lives.

Their book, "Uncommon Influence – Saying Yes to a Purposeful Life," is available on Amazon and most booksellers.