Town ‘N Country’s hurricane resource center to close Sunday, others remain open
TAMPA, Fla. - Town ‘N Country’s Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will close at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 27.
According to Hillsborough County, the MARC has been open to provide resources to victims of Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Debby.
A MARC remains open daily in Ruskin from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to anyone seeking hurricane-related resources. Ruskin’s MARC is at the Ruskin Tax Collector’s Office, 406 30th St SE, Ruskin, FL 33570.
Hillsborough County residents can click here for more county-provided information on hurricane-related assistance.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter