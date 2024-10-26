Town ‘N Country’s hurricane resource center to close Sunday, others remain open

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

Town ‘N Country’s Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will close at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 27.

According to Hillsborough County , the MARC has been open to provide resources to victims of Hurricanes Milton , Helene , and Debby .

A MARC remains open daily in Ruskin from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to anyone seeking hurricane-related resources. Ruskin’s MARC is at the Ruskin Tax Collector’s Office, 406 30th St SE, Ruskin, FL 33570.

Hillsborough County residents can click here for more county-provided information on hurricane-related assistance.



