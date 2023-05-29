TPD investigating double fatal crash involving minors
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday night involving two minors.
Police say around 10:52 p.m. a boy and girl died from their injuries after a crash at S. 20th St/Hemlock St.
Officials say they attempted to perform lifesaving measures before the minors died.
Police say the cause of the crash is still unknown.
The TPD says any additional information will be released once it is available.