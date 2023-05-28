One person killed in crash at Keene Rd and Belleair Rd in Largo
LARGO, Fla. - On Saturday night, the Largo Police Department and the Traffic Homicide Unit responded to a two-vehicle accident that involved one fatality.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Keene Rd and Belleair Rd.
Police say a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta ran a red light and struck a northbound 2022 GMC Sierra.
The GMC Sierra was making a left turn onto Belleair Rd.
The driver of the Volkswagen, who was identified as Kimberly Murzyn, was transported to a local hospital, where she passed away from her injuries, according to a police report.
There was also a minor in the car who is in critical condition, according to Largo PD.
The driver of the GMC was also transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
This incident is still under investigation.