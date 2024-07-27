Tracking the tropics: Disturbance could develop and move toward the Caribbean next week

A new wave popped up in the Atlantic Ocean and has about a 30% chance of development over the next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC says an area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected to interact with a tropical wave over the next several days.

According to the NHC, the system could develop further as it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the early to middle part of next week.

It will be moving west-northwest near the Greater Antilles toward the end of the week.

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills, conditions are not too favorable for development since there's still a significant amount of dry Saharan air north of the wave.

However, if it were to strengthen, it would head off to the north and west and would move into parts of the Caribbean.

"There's still quite a bit of drier air just to the north of that wave, but it's kind of found a little sweet spot just to the south of all of that dry Saharan air, where it started to try and get a little bit of organization together," explained Mills.

According to Mills, there's also some stronger wind shear that may prevent the system from getting stronger.

"That stronger wind shear does typically deter any additional development, works against the storm," explained Mills.

Mills says now is a great time to start preparing for hurricanes, since August is typically when things start to ramp up in the tropics.

