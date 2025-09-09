Tractor-trailer bursts into flames from fuel leak after overturning: FHP
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A tractor-trailer erupted in flames from a fuel leak on the exit ramp leading from northbound I-275 to SR-690 after the driver failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
At this time, that exit ramp is closed as crews work to clear the scene.
The crash caused delays for much of the morning after the crash happened around 7:20 a.m.
The driver, an adult male, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
What we don't know:
His identity has not been released yet.
