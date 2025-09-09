Tractor-trailer bursts into flames from fuel leak after overturning: FHP

The Brief A tractor-trailer overturned on the exit ramp leading from northbound I-275 to SR-690 causing heavy traffic delays Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the driver failed to negotiate the exit ramp curve and the tractor-trailer burst into flames after a fuel leak. The driver, an adult male, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.



A tractor-trailer erupted in flames from a fuel leak on the exit ramp leading from northbound I-275 to SR-690 after the driver failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

At this time, that exit ramp is closed as crews work to clear the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash caused delays for much of the morning after the crash happened around 7:20 a.m.

The driver, an adult male, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

READ: Man dies after being shot in car with child inside: SPPD

What we don't know:

His identity has not been released yet.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube