Man hospitalized after crash at St. Pete auto shop: police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - St. Pete Police are investigating a crash where the driver had suffered a gunshot wound at Robco Transmission & Auto.
What we know:
First responders arrived after a vehicle crashed into a parked car at 3101 Emerson Ave. S.
It was then discovered that the driver had suffered a gunshot wound.
A child who was also in the car did not appear to be injured, according to first responders.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
What we don't know:
An investigation into what happened is currently underway.
What you can do:
If anyone has information, contact St. Petersburg Police 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Pete Police Department.
