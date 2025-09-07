Man hospitalized after crash at St. Pete auto shop: police

The Brief A man was hospitalized after suffering from a gunshot wound and crashing into another car at an auto shop in St. Pete, according to police. First responders arrived after a vehicle crashed into a parked car at Robco Transmission & Auto. It was then discovered that the driver had suffered a gunshot wound.



St. Pete Police are investigating a crash where the driver had suffered a gunshot wound at Robco Transmission & Auto.

What we know:

First responders arrived after a vehicle crashed into a parked car at 3101 Emerson Ave. S.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

It was then discovered that the driver had suffered a gunshot wound.

A child who was also in the car did not appear to be injured, according to first responders.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

An investigation into what happened is currently underway.

What you can do:

If anyone has information, contact St. Petersburg Police 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Pete Police Department.

